GERADTS, Bernardus "Ben"



86, passed away peacefully in his Tampa home April 4, 2019. He was born in the Netherlands where he proudly served in the Dutch Army from 1951-1955 attaining rank of captain. He graduated from the Erasmus University with a Doctorandus (Master of Arts), in economics (specialization in corporate law and government institutions). He engaged with people in English, Dutch, French, German, and on occasion, Russian.



He spent all of his career (almost 35 years) in the fertilizer industry travelling the world. During his career he held the following positions; Assistant to Commercial Director of the Nederlands Stikstof Maatschappij B.V (NSM) Sluiskil, The Netherlands; Executive Vice President, Board Member Transnitro in New York, NY; Commercial Director of NSM in Brussels, Belgium; President and Board Member of Hydro Transnitro, Inc. in Tampa, FL; and General Manager of Hydro Agri International in Moscow, Russia. In addition, he was a member of various professional organizations in which he also held office; President of Nitrex' Supervisory Board, Zrich, Switzerland; President of United Fertilizer Producers, The Hague, The Netherlands; and President of Dutch Agricultural Institute Amsterdam, The Netherlands.



He was also active in his community and served in the following social and civic clubs; President of the



Ben enjoyed fishing, gardening, and running marathons. He was a connoisseur and collector of wines. He also composed songs and poems for special occasions and spent four years creating his 714-page autobiography.



Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Hendrikus and Bernardina Geradts. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Roos; their three daughters, Dorothea and spouse, Caleb Fowler, Hendrika Geradts and spouse, Lance Jackson, and daughter, Melissa Jackson, Bernice and spouse, Christopher Balaban; eight grandchildren, Ben, Stefan, Elora, Madelena, Angelica, Marinus, Mila, and Mikaela; his sister, Henny Geradts; his nephew, Professor Dr. Tobias Rinke de Wit; and niece, Bea Rinke de Wit, and families.



Ben will be greatly missed by the people whose lives he touched with his intellect, gallantry, sharp wit, generosity, fairness, and poignant sense of humor.



Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27, at 3 pm, in the Grace Episcopal Church, 15102 Amberly Drive, Tampa, with reception to follow at same location.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Krewe of Sant' Yago Education Foundation, Inc., 120 Woodglen Ct., Oldsmar, FL 34677.

