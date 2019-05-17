Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Southern Funeral Care
Berneice Wilkins VALLAD

Berneice Wilkins VALLAD Obituary
VALLAD, Berneice Wilkins

93, of Hudson, formerly of Valrico, FL, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Alvin L. Wilkins and James O. Vallad. She is survived by her sons, Harry and John Wilkins; stepson, Dennis Vallad; daughters, Carol Oldham and Elizabeth Tarrant; stepdaughter, Denise Brown; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held 1 pm Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, 800 Centennial Lodge Drive, Brandon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Florida Elks, Harry Anna Investment Fund, Inc. Please sign guestbook at

SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2019
