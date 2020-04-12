Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice BATES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BATES, Bernice of St. Petersburg, Florida, went gently into a good night April 10, 2020. She was 99 years old. Born Bernice Mary Givens June 30, 1920, she grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, lived in Maple Heights, North Royalton, and Parma Heights, then moved to Florida more than 40 years ago, where she resided in Fort Myers, Pinellas Park, and St. Petersburg. After graduating from Brush High School in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1939, she married Robert Bates in 1941 and was with him for 62 years before he died in 2003. They had three children, Bob, Brian, and Barbara; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She lived through a century, endured the depression when she was young, saw her husband go off to the South Pacific in World War II, and watched her children go through the tumultuous 1960s. In North Royalton she was the director of the Red Cross Learn-To-Swim program, a yoga instructor, and the coach of a competitive swim team. She loved to travel and she and Bob, "Boomer" in his later years, drove with their kids across the country many times. When she moved to Florida she collected shells and created works of art with them and with her needlework. She taught yoga for decades, and in 2011 she was named to the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest active yoga teacher in the world. Bernie was active in North Royalton Methodist Church in Ohio, and in the Lakewood United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bates and son, Bob, and is survived by her son, Brian (Niki) and daughter, Barbara Palmer (David), and Bob's children, Eric (Janet), Vanessa Lemen (Ron), and Shannon Bates, and Eric's and Janet's daughter Gabby; by Brian's daughters, Jessica, Kelsey, and son, Ethan Orr (Kristen), and Ethan's children Aaron, Joelle, and Stephanie; and by Barbara's daughter, Brandi (Sean).

