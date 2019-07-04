GROSSMAN, Bernice
age 86, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019. She was the adored wife of Herbert; mother of Neil, Andrew, and Carol; and a beloved and cherished mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, friend, and relative. Bernice was a unique and engaging person who spent her life bringing love, happiness and humanity to everyone whose life she touched. She will be greatly missed by all.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 4 to July 5, 2019