HALFON, Bernice "Niecie"



93, of Palm Harbor, FL, died March 14, 2019. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama and worked in various U.S. and European Government Medical Facilities as a Management Analyst and Administrator for 34 years before retiring to Palm Harbor in 1980. She was an active member and held various offices in all children's hospital guild, Tarpon Woods, Crescent Oaks and Cypress Run Country Clubs and neighborhood organizations. She received a BS from the University of Colorado and a MS from George Washington University from their school of Business. She was an avid golfer and reader, loved music of all kinds, stage plays and good food. She traveled extensively and generally loved life and her family and many friends, far and near. Survivors include her brother, Melvyn Halfon his wife, Sunny; and sons, Jay and Jeffrey; nieces, Caroline and Kate Halfon; and a long-time friend, Phyllis Parcells. She was preceded in death by her sister, Esther Halfon. Burial will be at Leak Memory Chapel, 945 Lincoln Rd. in Montgomery, AL on Monday, March 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held later for friends in Palm Harbor. Contributions may be made in her memory to ETZ Ahayem- Agudath Israel Synagogue, 3525 Cloverdate Rd., Montgomery, AL 36111.



Curlew Hills F.H. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary