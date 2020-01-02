KEENE, Bernice (Humphries) 96, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away quietly on December 23, 2019. She is the eldest daughter of Lila and Isaiah Humphries' six children. She attended and graduated from Tuskegee (Institute) University where she met her husband, Cecil B. Keene Sr., who preceded her in death. Bernice retired from the Pinellas County School System after 30 years. She had been a member of the Silhouetts of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Retired Officers' Wives Club, and the American Business Women's Association. She is survived by her three sons, Cecil Jr., Chauncey, and Cedric; three grandchildren, Geuel, Darlene, and Brittney; and her great- grandson, Jeremy. Memorial Services will be held 1 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Irving Sanchez Jr. Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to sanchezmortuary.com. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 6501 25th Way S.; (727) 317-0035
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 2, 2020