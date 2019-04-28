MANNSCHRECK, Bernice
of Brandon, FL passed away peacefully April 22, 2019. She was born September 21, 1935, Maple Shade, NJ. She resided in the Lakeland and Brandon areas for many years after coming from Toms River, NJ. Mrs. Mannschreck was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Mannschreck and granddaughter, Michelle Baggett-Dukes. Bernice is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Baggett; son, Mark Mannschreck (Patti); grandchildren, Taylor Baggett and David Mannschreck (Becky); five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the artful care of Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, FL
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019