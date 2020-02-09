MURDOCH, Bernice R. LeClair 95, passed away Nov. 27, 2019. Loved beyond words and missed beyond time, she was the devoted mother of daughter, Cheryl LeClair (Edward Newman); sons, D'Arcy LeClair (Dottie) and Martin LeClair (Lorraine); loving grandmother of five; and delighted great-grand-mother of seven. She was predeceased by husbands, Roland N. LeClair (1943-1983) and W. Scott Murdoch (1988-1989) and grandson, Matthew Owen Kent (2014). Born in Verdun, Quebec, she resided in Shawinigan Falls, Quebec; Sillery, Quebec; Deerfield, Illinois; Rye, New York; Quebec City, Quebec; Quevillion, Quebec; Chemin du Lac, Quebec; Brossard, Quebec; Medford, New York; Montreal, Quebec; Rutland, Vermont; and Safety Harbor, Florida. After raising her children and supporting her husband as his career in the pulp and paper industry meant many relocations. She worked as a bi-lingual administrative assistant in the marine insurance industry in Montreal. In 1994, after relocating to Safety Harbor, she became manager of the jewelry department in the Clearwater WalMart before spending several years and ending her career as administrator at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in Safety Harbor. Funeral service is to be held Saturday, February 15, at 2 pm, Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 601 Philippe Parkway, Safety Harbor.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, 2020