ROOKS, Bernice Curtis 96, of Zephyrhills, passed away October 12, 2019. She was born February 19, 1923 in Monon, Indiana to Walter T. and Gertrude (McGraham) Curtis. Mrs. Rooks was a charter member of USF in 1956 and a member of the first graduating class. She worked for Maas Brothers and the Army Core of Engineers. Mrs. Rooks worked over 33 years for the school system as a teacher and school bus driver. She was also a member of the Eastern Star and the PTA. She was a Sunday School teacher at the First United Methodist Church in Zephyrhills and enjoyed watching sports and most recently chair yoga. She is survived by daughters, Barbara Rooks Pittman and Marilyn Rooks Dayton; grandchildren, Michelle Dayton Simms, Michael Dale Pittman, and Jennifer Chancey Straussner; great-grandchil- dren, Savannah Brooke Marler, Steven Tyler Simms, Holden Dayton Knight, Madison Rooks Pittman, Truman Michael Pittman and Kyle Matthew Straussner. Mrs. Rooks was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Rooks; a daughter, Joellyn Rooks Chancey; granddaughter, Karla Dayton Marler; and brother, Walter T. Curtis Jr. Whitfield Funeral Home

