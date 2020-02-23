Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice SOPAK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOPAK, Bernice 97, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, joined her husband, Erwin, in heaven with her Lord February 18, 2020. Born in Springvale, WI she graduated from Hospital of St. Anthony de Padua school of nursing Chicago, IL in 1944. She was married to her late husband, Erwin, for 57 years. They moved to St. Petersburg in 1952. Above all was her deep love for Christ. Her faith and kindness impacted the hearts and minds of everyone she encountered. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran church since 1954 and for over 60 years she was active in her church in so many ways, Sunday school teacher, altar committee, flower coordinator, vacation bible school, Women's Guild, Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Seniors group. She and Erv were involved in every aspect of the church over the years. Her Living Love life kept her busy and active with her children along with volunteering for many community organizations among them the Red Cross, March of Dimes, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, school nurse and PTA. After being home with her children through middle school, she resumed her career as a surgical RN then supervisor for 23 years at Bayfront Medical Center. Her sweet spirit and kind heart touched everyone she came in contact with. After retiring she and Erv loved to visit family and cruise to many ports including Alaska, Hawaii, and the Caribbean islands. She is survived by her son, Don (Rose) Sopak and daughter, Rita (Dennis) Black; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren all who love and miss her dearly. Memorial Service will be held 11 am March 3, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran School Scholarship.

