WHITAKER, Bernice May 92, of Dunedin, died December 13, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1927 in Maywood, IL to Edwin and Meta Headley. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bruno Skicewicz and R.E. "Doc" Whitaker, and her sons, Denny "Daniels" Skicewicz and Wayne Skicewicz. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Eaton; sons, John Skicewicz (Debra McMillen) and Michael Skicewicz (Tim York); 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and countless friends. In fact, most of the people who met Bernice became her friends. She was a Depression-Era baby who approached life with a smile on her face and a song in her heart. She married Bruno, the first "Love of Her Life", on Valentine's Day, 1946, as soon as he returned from service in WWII. As her five children left the nest, she began a career selling Florida real estate from Chicago. When Bruno died in 1973 (too young at 48 years old), Bernice packed up the family home, took her two youngest and moved to "paradise" - Dunedin. She was the pioneering family member to migrate to Florida and was followed by many. In Dunedin she resumed her work helping others buy their piece of paradise, joining Coldwell Banker and eventually becoming "The Resident Realtor" for Edgewater Arms in Dunedin. It was also in Dunedin where she met the second "Love of Her Life", Doc Whitaker. Together they travelled the world on many adventures. Bernice loved Doc's children, Penny Booher (Bruce), Gail Wynne (John), and Rom "Breezy" Whitaker (Janaki), as her own. Her determination and zest for life inspired many. Her love was felt far and wide. As the matriarch of the family, she taught by example and the lessons were: love each other, help each other, be grateful, and help the less fortunate. She succumbed to the ravages of Alzheimer's, which drained her of her memories, but not her essence. Those who cared for her in her later years, first at Safety Harbor Senior Living, then Cross Terrace and Hospice, declared her to be "their favorite." Her loving nature, love of music, and sense of humor were present to the end. The legacy of Bernice is set in stone in the lives of the people she touched throughout her life. Her influence will never be forgotten. The welcoming party at Heaven's Gate must have been epic. Family and close friends will celebrate her life following a graveside service on January 25. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in her memory to The Cure Alzheimer's Fund (https://curealz.org) or Suncoast Hospice (https://suncoasthospice.org). Curlew Hills Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020