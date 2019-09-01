WILKINSON, Bernice "Bee" 96, passed Aug. 23, 2019. Bee was faithful as one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by three of her seven children, Calvin (Darlene), Edie and Garnet. Bee is survived by her children, Carol Flinn, Johanna Geise (Peter), Georgia Viehbeck (Kurt), Warren Wilkinson; 21 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Smith; niece, Susan Shubart. A Memorial will be held Sept. 14 at 2 pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2000 Trotter Rd., Largo, FL 33770.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019