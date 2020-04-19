CREMERS, Bert 84, of Belleair, passed away April 12, 2020. He is survived by two daughters, Perry Cremers and Kitty (Reuben) Olivero and son, Matt Cremers. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Matthew, Hadley, and Keylana and two sisters, Barbara Oskin and Mary Balgenorth. Prior to his retirement Bert was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Corn Sweeteners division of Archer Daniels Midland Company. Bert enjoyed being on the water sailing with friends and family, and playing tennis with friends in his spare time. For further information go to: www.Hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020