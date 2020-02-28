FRASER, Bert O'Neal 82, of Kenneth City, passed away on February 21, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater. He was born on November 26, 1937 in Sanford, FL to the late Howard Fraser and Vera (Maltby) Fraser. Having a passion for automobiles, he worked as an auto mechanic and repair shop owner until retirement. Struggling with retirement, he continued to work in any way that would keep him busy. Work was truly his passion. His parents, one brother, Nelson Fraser, one sister, Esther McKinnon, and his son, Ryan Fraser all preceded him in death. He is survived by one daughter, Shari (Ron) Brown of Live Oak, FL and son James B. (Vanessa) Fraser of Waynesboro, VA; two grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) Young and Jena Fraser; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Harrison Young; siblings, Trudy Justin, Noble Fraser, James A. Fraser, Nellie (Gary) Crushman, Arthur Fraser, George (Dian) Fraser, and Ruth Porter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be conducted from 9-11 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Reese Funeral Home, 6767 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, Florida 33772.

