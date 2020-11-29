PARMER, Col. Bert E. U.S. Army (Ret.) 86, went to be with the Lord on Saturday November 21, 2020. Bert was born on October 1, 1934 in Kennett, MO to Reverend Bert E. Parmer and Annie Lavern Parmer. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Venielua Ann Parmer; his parents, Bert and Lavern Parmer; and brother, David Dwaine Parmer. Bert is survived by his children, Tiffany (Bill) Doniel of Greenville, SC, Dr. Bryan (Amy) Parmer of Tampa, FL; his grandchildren, Evan Parmer, Leyton Parmer, Madeline Doniel, Adelaide Doniel and Nolan Parmer; along with his siblings, Volita Wilson, Betty Bauer and Jerry Parmer. Bert grew up in Tallahassee and Jacksonville before attending college at FSU to play baseball. His education includes a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Sociology, a Master's Degree in Healthcare Administration. Bert met Venielua at Grace Trinity Church of Jacksonville where his father was Pastor. Bert began his military service in 1964 as a Commissioned Officer in the Medical Service Corps, United States Army. During his 25 years of decorated service he held various positions of increased responsibility in healthcare administration and command of medical units in the U.S., Panama, Vietnam and Germany. Some of Bert's notable assignments were in the Office of the Surgeon General, Washington DC, U.S. Central Command Tampa, FL and most recently Landstuhl Army Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl Germany where he served as Hospital Administrator and Commander for Administration. Following retirement from active duty he became CEO of Suncoast Community Health Care Centers in Hillsborough County for 12 years. Bert's time with Suncoast was very rewarding as the majority of care was provided to indigent populations, including migrant farm workers. Bert's priorities in life were "God Country and Family". He was a quiet tower of strength to all who bore his personal acquaintance. His life was dedicated to the service of others. Despite his many accomplishments his greatest joy was to spend time with his loving wife, children and grandchildren. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race and I have remained faithful." 2 Timothy 4:7. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29 from 2-4 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home MacDill, 605 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa. Internment Service with full Military Honors will be Monday, November 30 at 11 am, Florida National Cemetery. www.blountcurrymacdill.com