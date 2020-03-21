|
|
COLLINS, Berta Alicia (De Gracia) passed peacefully Sunday March 15, 2020 at the age of 82. The youngest of 12 children, she was born May 7, 1937 in the town of Las Tablas in the Republic of Panama. She raised her family in the Canal Zone prior to moving to Tampa, FL in 1969 where she lived in the same house in the Town-n-Country area for over 50 years. Most residents of Town-n-Country knew her from McDonald's where she worked for over 40 years and from Incarnation Catholic Church where she was a devout parishioner. She was a fiercely independent woman who loved to dance, travel, and garden (if you consider a machete and a Rambo headband as gardening). Always the life of the party and the Crazy Glue of the family, she played hard and prayed harder. Her quirky "Grandma-isms" are legendary and she will be fondly remembered by everyone that had the privilege of knowing her. She was survived by her daughter, Jean Collins; sons, Michael Collins (Gloria) and Morris Collins Jr. (Heather); along with 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Extended family including many nieces and nephews adored "Tia Berta" and her sweet little dog, Coco. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Collins Sr., four sisters, and seven brothers. Due to current global conditions, we will be postponing the Church service and the Celebration of Life to a future date. For full obituary and online condolences, visit: www.macdonaldfuneral.com MacDonald Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2020