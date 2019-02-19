Bertha CRENSHAW

CRENSHAW, Bertha

94, Our beloved mother passed away February 13, 2019. She will be deeply missed by her children, Dwight Walker and Jackie Walker; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was born into a family of educators and raised in Clearwater, Florida. Her father was the first African-American principle of Pinellas High School. She taught in the ESEA Title 1 program in Pinellas County schools for twenty-seven years. She also maintained artifacts and gave presentations on behalf of her sister's Dorothy Thompson African-American History Museum. Family will receive friends at St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church in Clearwater. Visitation 10 am. Celebration of life at 11 am. Internment at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park. Services by

Sunset Point Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2019
