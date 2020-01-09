JAMES, Bertha L. 97, passed away December 31, 2019. She is survived by grandchildren, Tyeisha, Deon-trey, Alexis and Larry James and devoted god-children, Loretta Morris and Rev. Alfonso Woods. Public Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 with a wake service beginning at 6:30 pm, all at Tenth St. Church of God, 207 10th St. N. Funeral Services will be 10 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Christ Gospel Church, 2512 22nd Ave S. Condolences may be sent to sanchezmortuary.com Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary (727) 317-0035
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 9, 2020