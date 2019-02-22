Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RABURN, Bertha Ree



Jordan



91, of Plant City, FL passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born April 28, 1927 in Opp, Alabama, the daughter of Margaret Elizabeth (Kidd) and John Stanley Jordan. Bertha loved her family, enjoyed traveling and cooking, and was a devout member of the Plant City Church of God. She never met a stranger and she lived life to its absolute fullest. Survivors include her children, Bobby (Sally) Raburn, Frank Raburn, Brenda (James) Hunter, Cathy (Wayne) Jackson, and Cheryl (Kerry) Dorrell; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one brother, Orelle (Joyce) Jordan; many nieces and nephews; and close friends who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, Leon Raburn; one son, Tommy Raburn; one grandson, Tristan Hunter; eight sisters and two brothers. The family wants to give thanks and appreciation to the LifePath Hospice Blue Team for their dedication and care of Bertha. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Plant City Church of God. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Friday at Wells Memorial. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.

