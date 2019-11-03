Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha SIROIS. View Sign Service Information Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens 4244 Madison Street New Port Richey , FL 34652 (727)-849-5627 Send Flowers Obituary

SIROIS, Bertha Albertine Morin "Birdie" age 99, passed away peacefully October 30, 2019 at her home in Holiday, Florida. Birdie and her husband, Elmer, who predeceased her, relocated to Florida from Connecticut in 1973. Birdie was born September 5, 1920 in Van Buren, Maine and moved to Connecticut after marrying Elmer August 27, 1940. Birdie leaves behind her three loving and devoted children and family; daughter, Lorraine Tine and husband, Ron of Glastonbury, CT; son, Larry Sirois and wife, Lisa and grandson, Nicholas Sirois of Springhill, FL; and daughter, Phyllis Sirois of New Britain, CT. Another grandson, Christopher Sirois of Springhill, FL predeceased her. Birdie also leaves behind several nephews; nieces; her loving friends and neighbors, Cassandra Searcy and Rodney Gannon and Fran and Angelo Grammatas; and many other dear friends. Birdie will always be remembered for her happy, kind, and sweet manner. To know Birdie was to love her. She loved family and friends, and enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, George Strait, comedy TV shows, Starbucks, and Caposey's restaurant. Many thanks to the staff of Gulfside Hospice who did an outstanding job caring for Birdie during her last few weeks. God blessed Birdie with a long, active, and fulfilling life. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her and is now with the Lord, and in the arms of the angels. A visitation will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, 9:30-10:30 am, at Meadowlawn Funeral Home, New Port Richey, FL. A funeral mass will follow 11 am, at St Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Holiday, FL. A committal service will be at Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens, New Port Richey, FL. Meadowlawn Funeral Home

