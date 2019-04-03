WILLIAMS, Bertha "Billie"
86, of South Pasadena, passed away peacefully March 31, 2019. She is survived by daughters, Cindy Ferguson (Michael), Ann Seifried (Wayne); grandson, Sean Seifried (Sara); great-grandchildren, Savannah and Samuel. Visitation is Thursday, April 4, from 5-7:30 pm at Brett Funeral Home. Friday, April 5, Funeral Mass is at St. Jude's Chapel at 9:30 am with burial at Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sun Coast Hospice or Pet Pal Rescue. Online guestbook is at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019