DAWSON, Bessie Jessee was born March 4, 1924 in Canebrake, West Virginia and passed away December 13, 2019 in Spring Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents, W.D. and Martha Jessee; her husband of 60 years, Kenneth; nine brothers and sisters and their spouses; and son-in-law, Doug Lebakken. She is survived by two daughters, Libbie Lebakken of Georgetown, Kentucky and Polly (Jerome) Hansen of San Antonio; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grand-childen; and great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to HPH Hospice, 121 Majestic Blvd., Hudson, Florida in Bessie's name. Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 23, 10-11am, at 280 Mariner Blvd. Funeral Service will begin at 11 am, in the Brewer Chapel. Burial will be held at Florida National Cemetery at 12:30 pm. See full obit and sign guest book at: brewerfuneral.com (352) 688-4991
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019