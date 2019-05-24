FISHER, Bessie M. (Todd)
"Jean" 94, of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, peacefully passed away May 6, 2019. Jean was born September 9, 1924 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Bessie attended Valparaiso University and Goshen College. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wayne Fisher; granddaughters, Ann and Mary Fisher; and siblings, Mary Kelley, Vern Todd, Bonnie Haire, and Charles Todd. Bessie is survived by her children, Steven W. Fisher (Mikki) and Marilyn Morehart (John); grandchildren, R. Jeffrey Fisher (Mary Holland, Evan, Camden), Steven Todd Fisher (Kim, Hannah (Evan) Elliott, Shelby Knisley), Steven Eric Fisher (Krysten Hahn, Isabell Harper, Steven Michael Fisher), Ethan Bradley Fisher (Lauren, Frederick, Simon, Margaret), Brian Joseph Fisher (Annie, Jaedyn and Mason Fisher, Zachary DePretta), Aaron Kyle Fisher (Brandy, Ryleigh). Chadwick W. Morehart (Mallory Trout, Addison Smith, Holden Morehart), Michael M. Morehart (Amanda, Olivia, Charleign, Paden, Edith, Lucy). She worked for O.M. Scott & Sons Co. for over 20 years and was a member of the 20 Year Club. Jean enjoyed church and church activities as well as gardening, canning, euchre, and dinner parties. She had the pleasure of being a part of, and leading, the condo association at Windrush Boulevard in Indian Rocks Beach. Jean was rich in faith and deeply valued her relationships with her friends in Marysville, Ohio and Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. Services will be held June 21 2019 at 10:30 am at Bay Pines National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in the name of Bessie M. Fisher.
E. James Reese Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2019