Bessie McFADDEN

McFADDEN, Bessie 86, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her heavenly home June 21, 2020. She was a Christian and worked as day care provider for coordinated childcare approximately 25 years for Prayer Tower C.O.G.I.C. She leaves cherished memories to her sons, Albert Pride, Marvin Pride, Greggis Pride and Robert Francis; daughters, Roxann Nurse and Sakiye McFadden; bother, Jerry Cox; sisters, Francis Williams and Rosie Cox-Hill; 12 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm, and Graveside services Saturday, June 27, 10 am, at Royal Palm South Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 24, 2020.