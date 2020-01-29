Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie WEBB. View Sign Service Information Charleston Cremation Center - Charleston 2054 Wambaw Creek Rd. Suite A Charleston , SC 29492 (843)-284-7777 Send Flowers Obituary

WEBB, Bessie Cary died on January 25, 2020 at the age of 100 years. She was the last of her generation of the Webb and Cary families. She was born on October 26, 1919, the daughter of the late Thomas Marshall Cary and Sallie Holder Cary of Milan, Tennessee. While working at the Milan Arsenal during the war years, she met her future husband and later married Robert (Bob) Vaughn Webb of Ohio on July 20, 1946. She and Bob lived in Ravenna, Ohio for 35 years where he practiced general dentistry. After Bob retired, they moved to the Seven Springs Golf & Country Club in New Port Richey, Florida in 1986. There she was a charter member of both the Presbyterian Church of Seven Springs and the Seven Springs Garden Club. In 2012, the couple moved to Somerby of Mt. Pleasant SC. Bessie was predeceased by her husband of 70 years and is survived by a daughter, Sally Ann Webb, MD, of Charleston, SC and several nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. Although her memory and health faded over the last several years, she still had a beautiful smile to share with friends and strangers alike, especially on her 100th birthday party in October. Her daughter wishes to thank the staff at Somerby of Mt. Pleasant Memory Care Unit and Crescent Hospice for their loving care of this special woman. Arrangements are by Charleston Cremation Center (

WEBB, Bessie Cary died on January 25, 2020 at the age of 100 years. She was the last of her generation of the Webb and Cary families. She was born on October 26, 1919, the daughter of the late Thomas Marshall Cary and Sallie Holder Cary of Milan, Tennessee. While working at the Milan Arsenal during the war years, she met her future husband and later married Robert (Bob) Vaughn Webb of Ohio on July 20, 1946. She and Bob lived in Ravenna, Ohio for 35 years where he practiced general dentistry. After Bob retired, they moved to the Seven Springs Golf & Country Club in New Port Richey, Florida in 1986. There she was a charter member of both the Presbyterian Church of Seven Springs and the Seven Springs Garden Club. In 2012, the couple moved to Somerby of Mt. Pleasant SC. Bessie was predeceased by her husband of 70 years and is survived by a daughter, Sally Ann Webb, MD, of Charleston, SC and several nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. Although her memory and health faded over the last several years, she still had a beautiful smile to share with friends and strangers alike, especially on her 100th birthday party in October. Her daughter wishes to thank the staff at Somerby of Mt. Pleasant Memory Care Unit and Crescent Hospice for their loving care of this special woman. Arrangements are by Charleston Cremation Center ( www.CharlestonCremationCenter.com ). A private service is planned for the summer in Ohio to celebrate the lives of Bob and Bessie Webb. Memoriam gifts may be made to the MUSC Children's Hospital Fund for the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, 59 Bee Street, MSC 201, Charleston, SC 29425. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close