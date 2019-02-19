Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DALESSANDRO, Beth Ann



born January 27, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Frank and Helen (Wiedenheft) Romutis, passed away February 15, 2019 at Elmcroft of Pinecrest in Largo, Florida. She was preceded in death in addition to her parents, by her husband of 33 years, Donald R. Dalessandro. She is survived by three daughters, Heather (Timothy) North, Kara (Anthony) Johnston, and Erin (Jeffrey) Hughes; and eight granddaughters, Jessica Pallas, Morgan Futrell, Sydney Doudna, Sienna North, Alexandra Johnston, Sophia North, Olivia Hughes, and Sahara North.



In addition to being an awesome Christian mother, best grandmother in the world, wonderful wife and caregiver, friend to everyone she met, she was a nurse for 45 years before retiring. She held the RN OCN designations and started her career in Pittsburgh, PA then moved to Florida in 1972 and worked at multiple hospitals and doctors' offices along the way. Her illustrious career afforded her the opportunity to get certified in the administration of chemotherapy which she became an expert in. Her last 25 years of nursing was dedicated to serving her patients and families and for mentoring many co-workers in mixing and administering chemo. She was a devout Christian and her love of the Lord was evident the second you met her. She ended every conversation and phone call with "I love you but Jesus loves you more".



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3 pm at the First Baptist Church of Indian Rocks in Largo, FL. The family has asked that any memorial contributions be made to the volleyball program at Indian Rocks Christian School (Largo, FL) where she loved watching her granddaughters play volleyball. Those who would like to contribute can make checks payable to Indian Rocks Christian School and on the memo line please write, "In memory of Beth Dalessandro".

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2019

