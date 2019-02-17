Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FERGUSON, Beth



passed away suddenly Feb. 10, 2019 at her home. Beth was born in Cambridge, OH April 16, 1966 and attended Cambridge High and was a graduate of Dixie Hollins High, St. Petersburg, FL. She went on to receive her Master's Degree in Business and Human Resource Administration and was employed with Lockheed Martin Corp. for the past 20 years as a Human Resources Business Partner where she received several awards including Women in Aerospace Award while mentoring young girls in the community outreach program of Girls Inc. Beth leaves behind her husband of 19 years, Jonathan Ferguson; her mother, Judy Cronin McKenna; her dad, Tom McKenna; uncle, Mike and Lisha Cronin; mother-in-law, Sandy Pope and step-dad, Harry; father-in-law, Charles Ferguson and Paula; aunt, Pam Steele; fur baby, Mica; biological father, Ted Heller; several nieces and nephews; inlaws and outlaws; and hundreds of friends and coworkers whose lives she has touched. Waiting in heaven are her grandparents, June Cronin Bates and Jimmer, William Cronin and Lois, Rodena Heller Dove and Marion Heller. A celebration of her too short beautiful life will be held on the beach where she could put her toes in the sand her face towards the sun and relax at last.

