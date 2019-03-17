Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beth Gortner LaNoue. View Sign

LaNOUE, Beth Gortner



LaNOUE, Beth Gortner87, of Tampa, left this world March 10, 2019, when the Lord called her home to reside in a mansion prepared for her in heaven. Beth was born in Miami, Florida, December 26, 1931, to Reverend and Mrs. Vernon G. Gortner, both deceased. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, LTG Alcide M. LaNoue. Her three brothers, Joseph Gortner (Sue) of Portland, Oregon, J. Narver Gortner (Ann) of Fullerton, California, and Vernon R. Gortner (Phyll) of Portland, Oregon, predeceased her. Beth is survived by four stepchildren, Claire Louise LaNoue Lanoue, Alcide Joseph LaNoue, George Edwin LaNoue (Amy), and Michele LaNoue Spicher. Beth was also blessed with 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two surviving loving canine companions, Jorja and Heidi. Beth graduated from Valley Forge Christian College in Pennsylvania. Thereafter, she received her designation as a Registered Nurse at Hahnemann Medical College, in Philadelphia, followed by a BS in Education from Temple University, as well. While stationed in Fort Sam, Houston, Texas, Beth obtained a Masters in Hospital Administration at the U.S. Army Baylor University. Beth served 10 years as a nurse before entering the U.S. Army, where, over the next twenty-one years she attained increasing roles, ultimately earning the rank of Colonel as Chief Nurse at Eisenhower Army Medical Center before retiring in 1987. Her appointments include a tour in Vietnam as Supervisor of Medic/Surgery from 1967 to 1969 and a tour in Landstuhl, Germany, as Assistant Chief Nurse from 1979 to 1982. Beth was the recipient of the Bronze Star in Vietnam, six Meritorious Service Medals, as well as the Order of Military Medical Merit for service in the medical community. Most prestigious was her being awarded the Legion of Merit for service at Eisenhower Army Medical Center. At retirement, Beth became very involved in many volunteer services and fundraising efforts. She especially enjoyed serving as an Arlington Lady, where she supported those bereaved at the Arlington National Cemetery during burial services. In 1996, Cid and Beth made the move to Tampa, Florida. As her faith in Christ was sincere and deeply rooted, Beth immediately found a church home and became extremely active in volunteer work at South Tampa Fellowship Church. Her skills as an organizer and administration carried over as she served the Lord tirelessly in Bible Studies, Wednesday Night Dinners you would be greeted by her warm and friendly smile from the reception desk. Her tender heart drew the little children and she could often be seen with young babies and children alike. She was instrumental in the organization and recruitment of many beloved church pilgrimages where faith became alive and relationships blossomed. She had a gift of securing financial support for the Lord's Great Mission. Beth was devoted to the Tampa Christian Women's Club, engaging and persuading, drawing people into action and was a cornerstone to the club's fundraising efforts. A service to celebrate Beth LaNoue's life will be held at South Tampa Fellowship Church, located at 5101 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2 pm, with a reception to follow at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Priority of Tampa Bay, PO Box 10731, Tampa FL, 33679 or online at firstprioritytampabay.org Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel

