GILMORE, Betsy McMichael died August 5, 2019, in Tampa, Florida. Born in Tampa, December 5, 1921, she was the daughter of H. Dorsey McMichael and Willie Paul McMichael. She graduated from Plant High School and from Florida State College for Women (now FSU). She was president of the Junior League of Tampa, delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, and was a 30-plus gallon blood donor. She served as an elder and Sunday school teacher at Hyde Park Presbyterian Church and was active in the Women of the Church. She was also a group leader for Community Bible Study. Betsy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, William C. "Bud" Gilmore, and her sisters, Peggy McMichael Thompson and Louise "Bookie" McMichael Galloway and brother, Frank P. McMichael. She is survived by her children, Susan Gilmore McSwain, Bill Gilmore, and Beth Gilmore Reineke. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Gil, Matt, and Billy McSwain and Jordan and Nathan Reineke, in addition to her great-grandchildren, Abby, Madelyn, David, Isaac, Luke, and Nathan McSwain. Services will be held Saturday, August 10, at 3 pm at Blount and Curry at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa FL 33610. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 7, 2019