BURKE, Bette 79, of Belleair Beach, FL died peacefully at home Oct. 4, 2019 with her sons at her side. Bette was born in Berne, IN. After high school she became a nurse in Indianapolis. As a young nurse she decided to move to Sausalito, CA in search of adventure. It was there that she met her future husband, Joe, who she married in 1964. Joe was a USAF fighter pilot and then a commercial pilot. Joe and Bette raised three boys in Overland Park, KS. They traveled the world together and as a family. In 1985, they decided to move to Belleair Beach, FL. She will be remembered for being among other things, a loving wife, a great mother of three boys, an awesome grandmother, an amazing cook, and a great friend. She had a wonderful laugh that could light up a room. Bette is survived by her son, Greg; son, Adam (Kimberly); son, Jason (Melodie); grandchildren, Michael and Ashley.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019