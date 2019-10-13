Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bette BURKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BURKE, Bette 79, of Belleair Beach, FL died peacefully at home Oct. 4, 2019 with her sons at her side. Bette was born in Berne, IN. After high school she became a nurse in Indianapolis. As a young nurse she decided to move to Sausalito, CA in search of adventure. It was there that she met her future husband, Joe, who she married in 1964. Joe was a USAF fighter pilot and then a commercial pilot. Joe and Bette raised three boys in Overland Park, KS. They traveled the world together and as a family. In 1985, they decided to move to Belleair Beach, FL. She will be remembered for being among other things, a loving wife, a great mother of three boys, an awesome grandmother, an amazing cook, and a great friend. She had a wonderful laugh that could light up a room. Bette is survived by her son, Greg; son, Adam (Kimberly); son, Jason (Melodie); grandchildren, Michael and Ashley.

BURKE, Bette 79, of Belleair Beach, FL died peacefully at home Oct. 4, 2019 with her sons at her side. Bette was born in Berne, IN. After high school she became a nurse in Indianapolis. As a young nurse she decided to move to Sausalito, CA in search of adventure. It was there that she met her future husband, Joe, who she married in 1964. Joe was a USAF fighter pilot and then a commercial pilot. Joe and Bette raised three boys in Overland Park, KS. They traveled the world together and as a family. In 1985, they decided to move to Belleair Beach, FL. She will be remembered for being among other things, a loving wife, a great mother of three boys, an awesome grandmother, an amazing cook, and a great friend. She had a wonderful laugh that could light up a room. Bette is survived by her son, Greg; son, Adam (Kimberly); son, Jason (Melodie); grandchildren, Michael and Ashley. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019

