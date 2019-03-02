Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WALKER, Bette Marie (Srygley)



85, passed away peacefully, closing her eyes a final time at 12:15 am on Thursday, February 21, 2018, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was born on August 21, 1933, in Port Arthur, Texas to Grace and Theodore "TQ" Srygley; and had two sisters (Jane and Louise) and two brothers (Ted and Paul). Bette graduated as the Valedictorian from Leon High School in Tallahassee, Florida in 1950 and attended college at the



Bette married William W. (Pete) Walker Jr on March 31, 1956, in Tallahassee, Florida. Together, they raised their two children, Steve and Lou, and were active in the lives of their nephews and nieces. They have spent the last 20 years traveling, spending time with family and friends, and engaging in numerous community activities. She was an avid photographer, and loved watercolor painting, gardening, nature, and the outdoors.



Bette taught high school (English and Home Economics). She later helped form and became the executive director of the Tampa Bay Wholesale Growers Association. As a result of her efforts, the Bette S. Walker Discovery Garden was dedicated at the Hillsborough County Cooperative Extension Service in 2003. She was always active in her community including the Girl Scouts of America (Woman of Distinction Award, 1998), the Junior League of Tampa, Weeder's Garden Club, and Meals on Wheels.



The cornerstone of Bette's life was her faith in Christ. She served in many leadership and ministry roles at the Keystone United Methodist Church including helping to establish the Stephen's Ministry program.



Bette is survived by her husband, Pete; her brothers, Ted Srygley (Pat) and Paul; and sister, Louise Bishop; her son, Steve (Karen); daughter, Lou (Bob); and four grandchildren, Kalei, Christie, Brent (Cameron) and Paul; and Pete's sister, Nancie Larkin.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 2 pm at Keystone United Methodist Church, 16301 Race Track Road, Odessa, FLorida with the graveside interment to follow. The family will greet friends both at their home between 1 and 3 pm on Friday, March 8 and in the fellowship hall immediately after the interment. In lieu of flowers, Bette requests that you consider contributing to Meals on Wheels.

WALKER, Bette Marie (Srygley)85, passed away peacefully, closing her eyes a final time at 12:15 am on Thursday, February 21, 2018, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was born on August 21, 1933, in Port Arthur, Texas to Grace and Theodore "TQ" Srygley; and had two sisters (Jane and Louise) and two brothers (Ted and Paul). Bette graduated as the Valedictorian from Leon High School in Tallahassee, Florida in 1950 and attended college at the University of Texas and Florida State University. She graduated with honors from FSU in 1954 with a BS in Home Economics.Bette married William W. (Pete) Walker Jr on March 31, 1956, in Tallahassee, Florida. Together, they raised their two children, Steve and Lou, and were active in the lives of their nephews and nieces. They have spent the last 20 years traveling, spending time with family and friends, and engaging in numerous community activities. She was an avid photographer, and loved watercolor painting, gardening, nature, and the outdoors.Bette taught high school (English and Home Economics). She later helped form and became the executive director of the Tampa Bay Wholesale Growers Association. As a result of her efforts, the Bette S. Walker Discovery Garden was dedicated at the Hillsborough County Cooperative Extension Service in 2003. She was always active in her community including the Girl Scouts of America (Woman of Distinction Award, 1998), the Junior League of Tampa, Weeder's Garden Club, and Meals on Wheels.The cornerstone of Bette's life was her faith in Christ. She served in many leadership and ministry roles at the Keystone United Methodist Church including helping to establish the Stephen's Ministry program.Bette is survived by her husband, Pete; her brothers, Ted Srygley (Pat) and Paul; and sister, Louise Bishop; her son, Steve (Karen); daughter, Lou (Bob); and four grandchildren, Kalei, Christie, Brent (Cameron) and Paul; and Pete's sister, Nancie Larkin.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 2 pm at Keystone United Methodist Church, 16301 Race Track Road, Odessa, FLorida with the graveside interment to follow. The family will greet friends both at their home between 1 and 3 pm on Friday, March 8 and in the fellowship hall immediately after the interment. In lieu of flowers, Bette requests that you consider contributing to Meals on Wheels. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Cremation Society of Virginia - Charlottesville

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close