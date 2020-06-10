Bette O'DELL-BARR
O'DELL-BARR, Bette Lou 92, passed away on May 30, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was preceded in death by her spouses, Dr. Morris H. O'Dell and John R. Barr. She is survived by sons, Edward M. Hicks and Michael (Pam) Hicks; stepson, Gary A. O'Dell; and grandchildren, Robert, Jennifer and David Hicks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested may be sent to the Masonic Home of Florida, who provided long-term care for Bette. www.beachmemorialchapel.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
