Bette TATE

TATE, Bette S. 96, was called to her heavenly home August 10, 2020, peacefully at home with her family by her side. She is survived by her daughter, Diana of Tampa; son, David (Jill) of Tampa; grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) and Jacob (Felicia) Schulze and Devin and Caitlyn Tate; her beautiful great-grandchildren, Jayden and Jaylynne Rivera and Wyatt Tate. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted 10 am, Monday, August 31, 2020 in Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research in Bette's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store