Bette TATE
TATE, Bette S. 96, was called to her heavenly home August 10, 2020, peacefully at home with her family by her side. She is survived by her daughter, Diana of Tampa; son, David (Jill) of Tampa; grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) and Jacob (Felicia) Schulze and Devin and Caitlyn Tate; her beautiful great-grandchildren, Jayden and Jaylynne Rivera and Wyatt Tate. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted 10 am, Monday, August 31, 2020 in Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research in Bette's memory.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams & Jennings Funeral Home - Tampa
6900 North Nebraska Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
813-237-3345
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
