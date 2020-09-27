1/
Betty ALLEN
ALLEN, Betty Faye 88, of Lithia, Florida, born on March 10, 1932, entered into eternal rest on September 22, 2020. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Assembly of God, and a retired teacher with Hillsborough County Public Schools. She loved her family, and enjoyed singing, and running the small family farm for many years. She was preceded in death by husband, Herman Allen; and parents, Guy and Lois Palmer. She is survived by children, David Allen (Laura), and Patti Allen, both of Lithia; grandchildren, Kelly Longanecker, Katie Miller, Matt Allen, and Forrest Allen; and great-grandchildren, Jayce Ware, Beau Ware, Katyn Miller, Bryce Allen, and Aubrey Allen. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29 at 11 am at Pleasant Grove Assembly of God, 7051 S. Turkey Creek Road, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Graveside committal to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Plant City. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com.

Funeral services provided by
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
