BISHOP, Betty Jo 69, of Tampa, passed away at the Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, FL., October 26, 2019. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Arthina Bishop; sisters, Roberta Wagoner, Barbara Bishop and Linda Torres. Betty is survived by nephews, Allan (Donna) of North Carolina, Mike (Jennifer) Miller of Texas; nieces, Cynthia (Donald) Keasler of Georgia, Ealouise (Josh) Luke of Tennessee, Marie Torres of Tampa; eight great-nieces and nephews; and six great-great-nieces and nephews. Betty retired from the James Haley VA Hospital after almost 40 years of service caring for our Veterans. Betty was one hell of a Nurse. Betty will be remembered for many things; her Resilient Strength, her love for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Special thanks to David and Milka Gonzalez for their Love and care to Gaby. Dr. Inez Joseph, Sandra Yoder, Mom Short, Elizabeth Vig, Paula Boyle, Jill Beman, Louise Spencer for the love and care you showed Betty. There will be no service per Betty's request. Florida Mortuary Florida

