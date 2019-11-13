Betty BOOTIER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty BOOTIER.
Service Information
Veterans Funeral Care
15381 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL
33760
(727)-524-9202
Obituary
Send Flowers

BOOTIER, Betty 86, of Seminole, died November 10, 2019. She came here in 1956 from her native Virginia. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her sons, Steve Wenstrom, David Bootier; her daughters, Denise Ballentine, Terri Broadbent, and Joan Bootier. Also surviving are six grandchildren; and one great-grandson, Bronson Bidwell. Memorial Services will be held Sunday at 10 am at Lake Seminole Park, shelter #10. She will be buried at Bay Pines National Cemetery with her husband, Frank Bootier. Please share a memory and sign her guestbook at: www.VeteransFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.