BOOTIER, Betty 86, of Seminole, died November 10, 2019. She came here in 1956 from her native Virginia. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her sons, Steve Wenstrom, David Bootier; her daughters, Denise Ballentine, Terri Broadbent, and Joan Bootier. Also surviving are six grandchildren; and one great-grandson, Bronson Bidwell. Memorial Services will be held Sunday at 10 am at Lake Seminole Park, shelter #10. She will be buried at Bay Pines National Cemetery with her husband, Frank Bootier. Please share a memory and sign her guestbook at: www.VeteransFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2019