Betty BOSS

BOSS, Betty M. Bowden died June 6, 2020, at age 93, in New Port Richey, Florida. She is survived by her children, Keith Boss and his wife, Barbara, Linda Consalvo and her husband, Robert, Cheryl Boss Truesdell and her husband, Walter, and David Boss and his wife, Karen; three grandchildren, Melinda Kingsley and her husband, Matt, Mark Truesdell and his wife, Kim, and Emily Truesdell Peterson and her husband, Mike; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Miles, Zoe, Maddie, and Silas. For a complete obituary go to www.nationalcremation.com/location/hudson

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
