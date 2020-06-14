Betty BOSS
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOSS, Betty M. Bowden died June 6, 2020, at age 93, in New Port Richey, Florida. She is survived by her children, Keith Boss and his wife, Barbara, Linda Consalvo and her husband, Robert, Cheryl Boss Truesdell and her husband, Walter, and David Boss and his wife, Karen; three grandchildren, Melinda Kingsley and her husband, Matt, Mark Truesdell and his wife, Kim, and Emily Truesdell Peterson and her husband, Mike; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Miles, Zoe, Maddie, and Silas. For a complete obituary go to www.nationalcremation.com/location/hudson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation and Burial Society Hudson
13011 US Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
7278631000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Betty and husband, Morrie, sang in choir with me at Faith UMC for several years. They visited my 5th grade classroom on the 50th anniversary of VE Day, something my students never forgot. She was a gracious English lady whom I will always remember. God Bless you Betty and may your family know that you were loved!
Carol Hess
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved