BROWN, Betty J. 74, of St. Petersburg, FL trans-itioned May 16, 2020. She is survived by two nephews, Michael and Hura Brown; one niece, Famisha Davis; three great-nephews, Marquell and Matthew Brown, and Contez Caldwell; and a host of others nieces and nephews. Smith Funeral Home/894-2266



