COTON, Betty
|
93, of Tampa, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was greatly loved and will be forever missed. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please sign Betty's guestbook at:
www.HillsboroMemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 17, 2019