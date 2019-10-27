CRISLIP, Betty Powers 92, of Tampa died October 19, 2019. Born on December 22, 1926 in Tampa, FL to Everett Bain Powers and Sada Bandy Powers, she is survived by her husband, John; son, Barry Crislip; daughter, Caroline Crislip Meier; son-in-law, Steve Meier; grandchildren, Robert, Nicholas, and Rebecca; and brother and sister-in-law, James "Jim" and Betty Powers of Prescott, AZ. A memorial service will be held at 10 am Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church, 3723 W. Bay to Bay Blvd., Tampa, FL with Pastor Bruce Toms officiating. For full obituary, please visit: www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019