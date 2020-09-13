Betty Deburn

DEBURN, Betty Lou (DeSpain) died on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Westminster Suncoast, St. Petersburg, Florida. She was 91. She was born in Burlington, Iowa, on August 8, 1929, to Clarence M. and Elizabeth (Lynchard) DeSpain. She lived her early life in and around New London, Wyman, and Crawfordsville, Iowa, graduating from Crawfordsville Consolidated School District in 1946. She attended Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa before marrying Donald E. Deburn in Mt. Pleasant on August 29, 1948. Betty was active in several Presbyterian churches over the years, and enjoyed singing in the choirs. She served as a Stephen Minister while a member of the Gulfport Presbyterian Church in St. Petersburg, Florida. In addition to spending time with her family, Betty was an avid bridge player. She played in many clubs and duplicate groups with her friends and also with Don as her partner. Survivors include her husband; her daughter, Susan Carlson (Curtis) and their children, Benjamin Carlson (Jessica) and their children, Ella and Spencer; and Sarah Gilbert (Jeffrey) and their children, Indiana and Dagny. Donations may be made to either The Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund (https://feea.org
) or a charity of your choice
. Please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com
to leave condolences. Anderson McQueen