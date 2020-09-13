1/1
Betty Deburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEBURN, Betty Lou (DeSpain) died on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Westminster Suncoast, St. Petersburg, Florida. She was 91. She was born in Burlington, Iowa, on August 8, 1929, to Clarence M. and Elizabeth (Lynchard) DeSpain. She lived her early life in and around New London, Wyman, and Crawfordsville, Iowa, graduating from Crawfordsville Consolidated School District in 1946. She attended Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa before marrying Donald E. Deburn in Mt. Pleasant on August 29, 1948. Betty was active in several Presbyterian churches over the years, and enjoyed singing in the choirs. She served as a Stephen Minister while a member of the Gulfport Presbyterian Church in St. Petersburg, Florida. In addition to spending time with her family, Betty was an avid bridge player. She played in many clubs and duplicate groups with her friends and also with Don as her partner. Survivors include her husband; her daughter, Susan Carlson (Curtis) and their children, Benjamin Carlson (Jessica) and their children, Ella and Spencer; and Sarah Gilbert (Jeffrey) and their children, Indiana and Dagny. Donations may be made to either The Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund (https://feea.org) or a charity of your choice. Please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com to leave condolences. Anderson McQueen

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved