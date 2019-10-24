DENDY, Betty J. 82, St. Petersburg, FL, died on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was a native of Tampa but resided in St. Petersburg, FL. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert; and granddaughter, Ravyn. She is survived by her two daughters; Lillian (Roy) Callihan and LaShawn Dendy; twin sister; Barbara (Leon) Chavous; sister·in-law, Willie Cooper Jackson; former husband, William F. Dendy; six grandchildren; Marquis and Tyrell Dendy, Alexandrea Dendy, Ryan, Rylan and Riana Callihan; two great-grandchildren; Atticus and Aeriani Dendy; her nieces and nephews, Wilson A. Lester Jr., Harold (Mary) and Myron (Natalie) Jackson, Debra and Janese Jackson, Kimberly (Alex) Lester, Beatrice Jackson, Edwin Chavous, James Jr. and Dallas (Kaydianne) Jackson, and Brent (Tracey) Chavous; and a host of other grieving relatives, friends and neighbors. Visitation will be this evening 4-7 pm with wake 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service Friday October 25, 12 pm at Friendship M.B. Church, 3300 31st St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019