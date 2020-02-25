ERTEL, Betty Mae "Chick" 94, died February 1, 2020 at home, BeeHive Homes, in Lafayette, Indiana. She was born at home on August 28, 1925 in Tipton, Indiana. She was married to the late James William "Jim" Ertel for 70 years. Betty taught all levels of elementary school except fourth grade. Betty is survived by five children, including James Michael Ertel of St. Petersburg, four grand children, five stepgrandchildren, six great-grandchildren and seven stepgreat-grandchildren. Betty is remembered for her perpetual smile and positive outlook on life. She lived a full, long and loving life and died peacefully in her sleep. Co- mplete obituary information including services, memorial and the opportunity to leave memories and condolences for the family may be found at: www.young-nichols.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 25, 2020