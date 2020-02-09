|
|
80, of St. Petersburg, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020. Born on April 28, 1939 in Tampa, Florida to the late Joseph and Ethel Fernandez, she was very active at Boca Ciega High School and was even crowned Miss BCHS. Betty went to Florida State University and became a Nole for life. She was a Kappa Alpha Theta, met her future husband, and graduated with her teaching degree. She and Stan married and eventually moved to Pinellas County where they raised their family and made life-long friends. Betty taught at Bauder Elementary for years and was loved by her students. The pride and joy of Betty's life were her love for teaching and her love for her grandchildren. She had a positive attitude, welcoming spirit, and truly loved people. Betty is survived by her daughter, Sheri and husband, Brian; daughter, Beth Ann; grandson, Cameron and wife, Jeanna; grandson, Austin; brother, Denny and wife, Beth and family; and cousin-like-a-brother, Tommy. Preceding her in death was Stan, her husband of 57 years. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, FL, 33774. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation.
Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020