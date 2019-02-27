ROCHA, Betty Faye
age 74, of Brandon, FL, passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 22, 2019. Betty is the beloved wife of Ray, the love of her life of 57 years; mother to her treasured children, Michele (Rick) Roberts and Ray (Melissa) Rocha lll; and grandmother to the lights of her life, Chandler Roberts and Grayson Rocha. She was an active member of Nativity Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. She had a passion for horticulture, was a master seamstress, paralegal, bridal company buyer, and avid baker throughout her lifetime. She was also "mommy" to English bulldogs Gaby and Brooklyn. Her absolute greatest joy was her family. Betty gave all glory and honor for her life and blessings to her Creator. "It's a Wonderful Life" was her favorite movie and the way she lived each day. "I love and live for my family" was her life's motto. A Mass will celebrate Betty's life at 10:30 am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Nativity Catholic Church, and the family will hold a visitation, beginning at 9:30 am, the same morning.
