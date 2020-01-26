Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Betty Fyfe


1923 - 2020
Betty Fyfe Obituary
FYFE, Betty Irvan passed away Jan. 23, 2020. Born in Detroit, MI, Feb. 18, 1923 to Dr. and Mrs. Robt. E. Irvan, she was employed by Chrysler Corp. in Detroit and moved to Largo, FL in 1957, where she worked for General Electric Atomic Energy Com. and Eckerd Corp. She leaves a son, Robert David Fyfe and daughter, Bonnie Fyfe McGee both of Florida, also five grandchildren and nine great-grand children. In lieu of a service and flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020
