91, of Dunedin, FL, passed away March 7, 2019. Einstein said of Gandhi that someday the world would hardly believe that such a one as he ever lived on this earth. Those who knew Betty Yakle could easily say the same thing about her. Of her many sterling qualities, the label, "Caregiver", was most appropriate. From the time she was a teen, caring for her younger brother, through nurses training and practice, to constantly giving of herself to family, friends, neighbors, and community, she was a born "giver". Betty was born in Quincy, IL and her early years were spent in the vicinity. After graduating valedictorian in high school, she obtained her RN through the United States Cadet Nurse Program in conjunction with a hospital and Quincy College. When WWII ended, she did not need to serve in the military and nursed locally until marrying the love of her life, James Russell Yakle. In 1962, Betty and Jim moved their family to the west coast of Florida, where they established Yakle Lumber Yard in Palm Harbor, which they owned and operated until their retirement. Betty was quick of mind, loving, with a sweet disposition, and was a splendid organizer. She was a long time member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of The Order of the Eastern Star where she served at one time as Worthy Matron of her chapter. In recent years, she has taken great pleasure in her active membership in Questers, an organization interested in antiques and historic preservation. Herself a collector, Betty compiled a collection of butter pats worthy of a museum. She and Jim traveled extensively, but in later years her true joy was in her grandchildren. The family would like to express their sincere thanks for the wonderful care given to Betty at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Yakle. She is survived by her three children, Linda Yakle, Steven Yakle, (Cindy), and Roxie Yakle Schmitz; and her three grandchildren, Cassie Schmitz, Jared Yakle, Allison Demianiuk (Alex). A celebration of life service for Betty will be held Tuesday, April 9, at 12 pm at Historic Andrew's Chapel which is located in Hammock Park at 1899 San Mateo Drive, Dunedin, FL, 34698.



