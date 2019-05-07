GELSTON, Betty
94, St. Petersburg, died May 5, 2019. She was a Parliamentarian and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She is survived by her two nieces, Kathi (Ted) Kavanaugh and Kathy Spada; her great-nephew, David Kavanaugh; and god daughter, Susan Kavanaugh. Friends will be received at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle (Our Lady's Chapel) Friday, May 10, 2019 from 12 pm to mass time at 1 pm. Entombment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Guestbook at
www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 7, 2019